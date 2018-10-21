The 29th edition of SPORTELMonaco is set to begin here tomorrow, celebrating the success and evolution of the international sports media and technology industry.

Organisers of the convention will be hoping for a similar attendance to last year's event, which attracted 3,045 participants from 1,048 companies.

The event at the Diaghilev Exhibition Hall will be spread across three days.

The convention programme is scheduled to get underway tomorrow, headlined by SPORTEL's announcement of a new concept as it seeks to "re-define the opportunities for its events".

While SPORTELMonaco will remain as the "global marketplace" concentrating on maximising commercial opportunities for its members from across the world, SPORTEL says it will provide its community with the opportunity to participate in a new event, which will "shape the future of the international sport business industry".

The new event will include "very high-level speakers and discuss the key issues that need to be addressed by the decision makers of global markets".

Among the speakers at the announcement will be Laurent Puons, chief executive of SPORTEL and Monaco Mediax.

He will be joined by Ben Speight, chief executive of SportBusiness Group.

The programme on Tuesday (October 23) includes a presentation from Javier Tebas, President of La Liga.

Tebas will seek to explain how a recent deal in India between La Liga and Facebook is a perfect example of how Spain's top-flight football competition is transitioning and adapting to a new environment, and how this environment is making its way into the entertainment industry.

It will be preceded by a presentation from Syuzanna Melkonyan, the business development executive at Feedconstruct, which provides real-time data and digital content for the most popular sporting events around the world.

There will also be a presentation from Henriette Sæther, the chief commercial officer at SIXTY, which enables media companies to enhance and innovate their television solutions to meet consumers' need to explore, play and interact with TV content.

The session is entitled "How federations can engage their audience and empower their rights licensees with interactive graphics on their world feed".

SPORTEL will also stage its annual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, celebrating the "most outstanding" sports images and illustrated sports books at Grimaldi Forum.

Awards will be given out across eight different categories for sports images, with a jury of sports and media personalities voting for each winner.

President of the "Golden Podium" jury to decide the photography winners is Great Britain's former Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth 100 metres champion Linford Christie.

The programme on Wednesday (October 24) is solely dedicated to networking and the Sports Marketing and Media Convention, which will run throughout the event.

"Monaco and SPORTEL will provide the ideal environment for [industry] leaders to come together, share knowledge and do business," Prince Albert II of Monaco, an Honorary President of SPORTEL, said.

"As the speed of which the landscape of global sports business continues to change and intensify, SPORTEL and its events are crucial to the industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of sport.

"Looking back over the past 12 months, sports fans have had the pleasure of watching incredible sporting accomplishments during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games, 2018 FIFA World Cup and many more events worldwide.

"The SPORTEL Awards Ceremony will once again highlight these remarkable achievements.

"I would like to wish all participants a successful SPORTEL and an enjoyable stay in the Principality of Monaco."