Music for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at next year's European Games in Minsk has been chosen following a special competition in Belarus.

The song chosen by a jury was Winners with music by Leonid Shirin and lyrics by Aleksei Shirin, state news agency Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported.

It was followed by the entry Bright Year, Bright You with music by Evgeny Oleinik and lyrics by Svetlana Geraskova.

Third place was given to the song Champion with music and lyrics by Dmitry Karyakin and Vladimir Karyakin from the Litesound Band.

The jury was chaired by People's Artist of Belarus Vasily Rainchik and included well-known Belarusian singers, composers, representatives of Minsk 2019, the National Olympic Committee of Belarus, the Sport and Tourism Ministry, the Culture Ministry, the National State TV and Radio Company of Belarus.

As well as having their music played at the Ceremonies, authors of music and lyrics will be given prize money.