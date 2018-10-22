Australia is set to deport two Ugandan athletes who failed to return home after this year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, it has been reported.

John Mosco Onyik, chairman of the National Council of Sports in Uganda, revealed the two of the athletes who are under detention by the Australian Government are set to be deported before the end of the year.

"We have been in contact with the authorities and the two out of the six who ran away will be deported soon," Onyik told Uganda Radio Network.

The two unnamed athletes were among six from Uganda who disappeared during Gold Coast 2018.

The athletes who disappeared were weightlifters Irene Kasubo and Kalidi Batuusa, boxers Regan Ssimbwa and Nasir Bashir, cyclist Vienna Ssekanga and table tennis player Halima Nambozo.

Beatrice Ayikoru, Uganda's Chef de Mission at Gold Coast 2018, claimed said she had no information on the two athletes awaiting deportation.

It is estimated that more than 50 foreign athletes stayed in Australia once their visas ran out on May 15.

But Uganda's Minister of Sport Charles Bakkabulindi claimed he supported the decision of the Australian authorities to deport the athletes.

"We cannot allow this kind of indiscipline because every time athletes vanish then is it tarnishing the image of the country," he told KweséESPN.

Uganda Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei won Commonwealth Games gold medals in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at Gold Coast 2018 - an event where six of his team-mates failed to return home afterwards ©Getty Images

Ugandan athletes were warned before Gold Coast 2018 about disappearing.

Two Ugandan rugby sevens players, Benon Kizza and Philip Pariyo, went missing after Glasgow 2014.

They were reportedly seen working at a car wash in Cumbernauld, a town 14 miles to the north-east of Glasgow, but were later found living at a hostel for asylum seekers in Cardiff.

Onyik has warned that in future national governing bodies must put in place a strict criteria before they travel to international competitions.

Uganda finished 15th in the medal standings with three golds, a silver and two bronzes.

Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei won the men’s 5,000 and 10,000 metres.

Stella Chesang wone the women’s 10,000m.