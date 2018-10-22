The International Cricket Council (ICC) has demanded that Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera share footage which allegedly shows evidence of spot-fixing carried out by English, Australian and Pakistani players.

The ICC denied claims from Al Jazeera that the body does not take corruption seriously and questioned the broadcaster’s refusal to release the raw footage of the sting it carried out earlier this year.

The broadcaster screened what it claims is a dossier of recordings involving alleged mastermind Aneel Munawar which show matches involving England, Australia, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Holland, in a variety of formats, were allegedly subjected to potential spot-fixes in 2011 and 2012.

The list of matches named by the programme included a Test between England and India at Lord’s, Australia’s Test matches against South Africa and New Zealand, all three Tests between England and Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in 2012 and three matches in the 2012 World Twenty20 tournament, including England’s game against Afghanistan.

Documentary-makers, who first broadcast allegations of cricket corruption in May, claim they have verified the conversations, which take place in a range of 42 recordings, and say an illegal bookmaker gets 25 out of 26 "fixes" correct.

In August, the ICC launched an appeal to find Munawar after he was identified in Al Jazeera’s first documentary, which aired during England’s Test against Pakistan at Lord’s in May.

Indian bookmaker Aneel Munawar is at the centre of allegations in an Al Jazeera documentary that English, Australian and Pakistani cricketers have been involved in spot-fixing ©Al Jazeera

"The ICC is committed to working to uphold integrity in cricket," Alex Marshall, the general manager of ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, said.

"As you would expect we will again take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make seriously and will investigate fully.

"However, I must refute the assertion that cricket does not take the issue of corruption seriously, we have more resources than ever before working to rid our sport of corruption.

"The investigation into these allegations has already commenced and will run alongside a number of other live unrelated investigations.

"When considering the claims, we will work with professional independent betting analysts.

"As with the first programme we have, and will continue to ask for the cooperation of the broadcaster. We have made repeated efforts to engage with the broadcaster as it can play such a crucial part in the full and thorough investigation it has called for.

"We do welcome the commitment from the broadcaster to share the files with Interpol and, I hope, other law enforcement agencies who can act upon the information and support us in ridding the sport of these criminals."