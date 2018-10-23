Ostrava in the Czech Republic will play host to the 2019 World Para Ice Hockey Championships, it has been announced.

The event, due to take place at the Ostravar Aréna from April 27 to May 4, will see the top teams return to competitive ice for the first time since the the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Looking to build on their performance at the Games will be Canada, hosts Czech Republic, Italy, Japan, Norway, South Korea, Sweden and the United States.

Pyeongchang 2018 featured a thrilling final that saw the US score an equalising goal with seconds left in regulation time and eventually beat Canada 2-1 in overtime.

The win gave the Americans a record-extending third consecutive and fourth overall Paralympic title.

Ostrava will also provide an opportunity for South Korea to continue their momentum from a memorable home Games, where they made history by claiming the nation’s first medal in the sport in front of a packed crowd.

Czech Republic and Japan are the two teams that moved up from the 2016 World Championships B-Pool in Tomakomai in Japan.

"After a historic Paralympic Games, I expect the 2019 World Championships to be even fiercer," World Para Ice Hockey manager Barbora Kohoutova said.

"We experienced an exciting overtime gold medal match, witnessed the host team make history and saw many other teams showcase the growth of their Para-ice hockey programmes.

"The Local Organising Committee (LOC) are enthusiastic about hosting the tournament and I am confident they will deliver a world-class event."

The Ostravar Aréna is no stranger to hosting Para-ice hockey competitions as it was the venue for the 2009 World Championships.

Canada beat the United States in the final of the 2017 World Para Ice Hockey Championships in Gangneung ©IPC/Flickr

"We are going to repeat the World Para Ice Hockey Championships in Ostrava again after 10 years," Local Organising Committee manager Jiri Sindler said.

"In 2009, it was a very successful Championships.

"And that's a challenge for us, to organise a top-class tournament not only for players but also for spectators.

"We want to raise knowledge about Para-ice hockey throughout the Czech Republic.

"We are planning a massive media campaign as well as an educational campaign.

"Para-sports school days will take place in more than 40 schools.

"This project will be done with the support of two local universities.

"We will have media support not only in national sports but also in news channels."

The 2017 World Championships were held in Gangneung in South Korea and acted as the test event for Pyeongchang 2018.

Canada beat the US 4-1 to clinch the title, while South Korea defeated Norway 3-2 to secure a third-place finish.

Earlier this year, Ostrava staged the Women's Para Ice Hockey Cup with the US overcoming Canada 1-0 to seal their triumph.