Representatives of the Lima 2019 Volunteer Programme have attended Peru’s National University Games in Tacna to promote registration for next year’s Pan and Parapan American Games.

Angela Morales, head of the Programme, revealed that 19,000 volunteers are required in all.

A total of 12,000 of these will be for the Pan American Games, while 7,000 will be for the Parapan American Games.

Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus highlighted the value of sport in the development of people during his participation in the Opening Ceremony of Tacna 2018, held at the Coliseo Perú de la Ciudad Heroica.

"Sport unites people, makes them better people and helps them take on challenges in life," he said.

"Those who play sports are more prepared to fight in life."

Last weekend, a set of activities were held with the aim of promoting and inviting citizens of Tacna to register for the Volunteer Programme and be part of the selection process.

On Saturday (October 20), events were held at Coliseo Pocollay, Estadio Jorge Basadre and Piscina Olímpica Gino Basadre Grohmann.

The Volunteering Programme was also promoted at Paseo Cívico de Tacna and Coliseo Perú.

Morales said that to date there are approximately 800 people from Tacna registered to be volunteers.