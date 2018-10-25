by James Diamond at the Papp László SportArena in Budapest
World Wrestling Championships day six
Timeline
- 20 hours ago: Welcome to day six
- 20 hours ago: UWW confirm Russian coach could face three-year ban for attacking referee
- 19 hours ago: Action begins on day six
- 15 hours ago: Morning session ends on day six
- 13 hours ago: Evening session begins on day six
- 12 hours ago: Hosts Hungary guaranteed a medal as Balint Korpasi makes 72kg Greco-Roman final
- 12 hours ago: Hungary guaranteed second medal as Peter Bacsi makes 82kg final
- 11 hours ago: Teenager Susaki wins women's 50kg gold
- 11 hours ago: Japan win second gold of the evening through Haruna Okuno at 53kg
- 10 hours ago: Hungary win first medal through Emese Barka in women's 57kg
- 10 hours ago: Ningning Rong wins gold for China at 57kg
- 9 hours ago: Taybe Yusein wins 62kg gold to deny Japan third title
- 9 hours ago: Competition ends on day six
