Former professional athlete and USA Skateboarding Executive Committee member Neal Hendrix has been suspended from his role following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The United States Center for SafeSport confirmed Hendrix, part of the Tokyo 2020 Skateboarding Commission set up after the sport secured a spot on the programme for the Games in the Japanese capital, had been suspended pending an investigation.

Professional skateboarder Julie Lynn Kindstrand Nelson accused Hendrix of improper sexual conduct when she was between the ages of 14 and 15.

In a six-page letter detailing the accusations against the 45-year-old, Nelson alleges that Hendrix asked her to perform sex acts on him.

She also claims he photographed and took videos of her while she was naked and showed her pornography involving underage girls in the letter, seen by ESPN.

In response, Hendrix told the Wall Street Journal that "the claims are 100 per cent false".

Separate investigations are now being conducted by the US Center for SafeSport and the Costa Mesa Police Department in California.

Skateboarding will make its debut on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"It has taken me several years to process what happened to me and many more years to find the courage to stand up and say something,” Nelson told the WSJ.

"I hope that by finally standing up and being heard, I can prevent the potential abuse of other young girls."

Hendrix is the athletes' representative on the Executive Committee at USA Skateboarding, the new Olympic governing body for the sport in the country which is chaired by Gary Ream.

He sat on the three-person Tokyo 2020 Skateboarding Commission which was initially billed as a "collaboration" between the Ream-led International Skateboarding Federation and the International Federation of Roller Sports, since rebranded as World Skate.

World Skate are overseeing the qualification process and the Olympic skateboarding competition at Tokyo 2020.

"Per our SafeSport obligations as a United States Olympic Committee recognised governing body, USA Skateboarding is fully cooperating with the US Center for SafeSport's investigation on the allegations placed upon Neal Hendrix," USA Skateboarding chairman Gary Ream said in a statement.

"The safety of the athletes, staff and board members is our number one priority, and we support SafeSport’s decision of an interim suspension while the investigation is being conducted."