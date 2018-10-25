Organisers have marked 100 days to go until the International Ski Federation (FIS) Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Park City by promising an event of "tremendous benefit" to Utah.

More than 1,300 athletes are due to compete at the flagship event between February 1 and 10.

It will be the biggest winter sports event in the American state since the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics, with many of the venues from those Games set to be used again.

"Hosting one of the biggest winter events in the world will continue to showcase our expertise in hosting major international sporting events as we welcome the world back to Utah and to several of our world-class winter venues," said the President and chief executive of the Utah Sports Commission, Jeff Robbins.

"The significant economic impact and worldwide exposure from this event will highlight to audiences around the globe that Utah's Olympic and sport legacy is alive and well, proving a tremendous benefit to Utah and our partners."

Ashley Caldwell will defend her world title on home snow ©Getty Images

Park City has been a regular host of World Cup events on the FIS circuit.

Some have tipped Salt Lake City to host the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics should the efforts of all three current bidders - Calgary, Stockholm and Milan/Cortina D'Ampezzo - collapse.

Ashley Caldwell will defend her women's freestyle skiing aerials title on home snow at next year's World Championships.

"I am thrilled to have World Champs on home soil this year," she said.

"Coming in as reigning world champion definitely adds to the pressure and excitement.

"I can't wait to have my friends, family, and supporters out there with me."