Franco Falcinelli remains eligible for a position as vice-president at the upcoming International Boxing Association (AIBA) election in Moscow, despite his request to have his provisional suspension from the organisation lifted being dismissed by the District Court of Lausanne.

This, according to a statement from PG Sports, is pending a decision, expected tomorrow, by the AIBA Election Committee.

The development comes as a result of confirmation by the Swiss civil court in Lausanne that Falcinelli is named on the list of nominees and may still participate in the elections, which are scheduled to take place as part of the AIBA Congress in Russia's capital on November 3.

"The fact that the Swiss court believes that he can still be a candidate is very significant," the statement reads.

"The AIBA Election Committee will give Mr Falcinelli a definitive reply as to his participation by the morning of Tuesday 30 October and he remains optimistic."

Falcinelli was suspended from all of his roles in the sport following a letter he sent calling on members of the AIBA Executive Committee to back Serik Konakbayev's candidacy for President over Gafur Rakhimov.

Rakhimov's potential election as AIBA President has been cited by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as one of its main concerns as it considers the sport's future.

The IOC has warned boxing could be axed from the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 if AIBA does not resolve a number of governance issues.

It has also threatened to remove AIBA's recognition, meaning the governing body would be unable to organise an Olympic boxing tournament.

Rakhimov has been accused of criminal activity but denies the allegations.

Falcinelli's suggestion of a meeting of European members to discuss strategy prior to the election was one of the charges levelled against him by AIBA Executive Committee member Terry Smith, who led the campaign to get the Italian banned from the sport for what he claimed were breaches of the troubled organisation's ethics and disciplinary rules.

Franco Falcinelli was suspended after urging members to back the AIBA Presidential campaign of Serik Konakbayev, pictured ©ASBC

IOC President Thomas Bach claimed earlier this month that he could not understand the reasons behind Falcinelli's suspension.

AIBA stated Falcinelli lodged an appeal to the District Court of Lausanne for "interim relief".

Had he proved successful, the provisional suspensions from his roles as AIBA vice-president and European Boxing Confederation President would have been lifted.

A 25-strong bloc of European members called for AIBA to reach an agreement with the IOC and drop Falcinelli's suspension earlier this month.

The countries urged AIBA to "immediately address" concerns outlined by the IOC regarding its ongoing governance issues at a meeting held in Rome as boxing battles to save its place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020.

Falcinelli's suspension, following his support of Kazakhstan's Konakbayev, is one of the many subplots in the fractious build-up to the AIBA Congress,

Konakbayev failed to make the list of Presidential candidates after he submitted his nomination forms on September 24, the day after the deadline.

The President of the Asian Boxing Confederation claims, however, that his nomination should be valid under Swiss law as September 23 was a Sunday and, therefore, not a working day.

He has since launched an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

A verdict is expected to be reached tomorrow, as the election draws closer.

Konakbayev has been able to resume his campaign in the meantime, with AIBA claiming this was a "gesture of fair play".

insidethegames has contacted AIBA for comment.