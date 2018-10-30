Trinidad and Tobago's Brian Lewis has been re-elected as President of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC).

He will serve a four-year term until 2022 after being voted in at the organisation's General Assembly in Haiti.

Lewis was originally elected to the role in Barranquilla in Colombia last year.

He took over the remainder of Steve Stoute's term after the Barbados official resigned following 17 years in charge.

After his election Lewis, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President, called for greater gender equality at CANOC.

"As much as I am happy to be re elected CANOC President for the 2018-2022 term the fact that CANOC elected only one female on its Board is nothing to be proud about," he tweeted.

Taking the General Assembly to Haiti is seen as a significant step ©Getty Images

"The next CANOC President is a woman with a gender equal board."

Lewis told insidethegames that taking their General Assembly in Haiti, a French speaking country, was an important step.

"There may have been the perception that French, Spanish and Dutch Caribbean nations were on the periphery in relation to English Caribbean," he said.

"It was a boost for genuine integration within CANOC."

