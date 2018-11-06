By Daniel Etchells at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex's Martial Arts Arena
IWF World Championships: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 15 hours ago: Day six of competition begins
- 14 hours ago: South Korea's Kim fails with final attempt as Akerlund holds on for overall victory in women's 71kg Group B
- 12 hours ago: International Weightlifting Federation joins International Testing Agency with key areas of anti-doping programme taken over
- 11 hours ago: Yamamoto fails with final lift as Rodallegas Carvajal completes hat-trick of wins in men's 89kg Group B
- 9 hours ago: China's Zhang claims women's 71kg Group A snatch title
- 8 hours ago: Zhang twice breaks senior world standards in clean and jerk and total to clinch triple gold in women's 71kg
- 6 hours ago: Chile's Mendez Perez edges Belarus' Khadasevich to win men's 89kg snatch gold medal
- 6 hours ago: Russia's Okulov holds on to claim men's 89kg golds in clean and jerk and total after Mkrtchyan fails twice with winning lift
- 5 hours ago: Day six of competition concludes
