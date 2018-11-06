Free internet access will be provided to media at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, organisers have announced.

Lima 2019 have promised that following on from an announcement by Tokyo 2020 that they would provide free internet to media, next year’s Pan American Games will follow suit.

This will apply at the Main Press Centre (MPC), which will have the greatest capacity coverage, along with each of the competition venues.

Journalists, photographers and reporters and radio and television cameramen who did not pay accredited transmission rights will be able to use the service, connecting with mobile devices and laptops.

A dedicated free transport service that will leave the MP to all competition venues on a constant schedule every 45 minutes, approximately, will also be provided.

Lima 2019 have also announced the accreditation process for the Games will begin on January 26 next year, with the closing date for submissions coming on May 10.

Submissions must be made through National Olympic Committees, while international news agencies and the countries outside of the Pan American region will apply through Lima 2019.

Around 1,500 journalists are expected to attend the Pan American Games, with approximately 50 per cent of media are expected to be Peruvian.

The accreditation process for the Parapan American Games will take place between March 25 and May 24, with around 300 journalists anticipated to attend.

Lima 2019 announced their preparations for media at the countdown continues to the Games ©Lima 2019

Accreditation for the Parapan American Games will be made through the National Paralympic Committees.

Lima 2019 revealed that media, without broadcasting rights, will have the opportunity to record interviews in the areas of interviews and press conference rooms.

The interview zone, better known as I-Zone, will be in operation following the format’s use at the 2015 European Games in Baku and the Women's Hockey World Championship in London.

The I-Zone, which replaces the press conference room function, offers more immediacy and the possibility of personalized interviews, it is claimed.

Journalists without broadcasting rights will not be able to make live links of competitions.

Mixed zones will also be established, while two press conference rooms will be available.

Lima 2019 revealed that hotels have been shortlisted with all the amenities close to the MPC, allowing journalists can evaluate accommodation options the Peruvian capital.

The Pan American Games are due take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Parapan American Games following between August 23 and September 1.