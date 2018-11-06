Defending champion Ju Wenjun took the lead in her second round match at the Women's World Chess Championships at Khanty-Mansisyk in Russia.

The Chinese player faced the challenge of the United States’ Irina Krush at the Ugra Chess Academy.

She secured a 1-0 led to remain on course to book a place in the next round of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) event.

The top 64 female players began this knock-out tournament at the Ugra Chess Academy three days ago.

The competition format is similar to the FIDE biannual World Cups in that each round consists of two classical games and, if needed, a rapid/blitz tiebreak on the third day.

The second round of competition of the Women's World Chess Championships began today in Khanty-Mansisyk ©FIDE

Tournament second seed Humpy Koneru is tied with Poland’s Jolanta Zawadzka in their second round clash.

The Indian player will hope to edge clear of her rival tomorrow.

Russia’s third seed Kateryna Lagno is tied with Hungary’s Hoang Thanh Trang, while fourth seed Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine currently leads Russia’s Anastasia Bodnaruk 1-0.

There are five such rounds before a final that will be played over four classical games, and is scheduled for November 19 to 23.

