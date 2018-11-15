Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying has advanced to the quarter-finals at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hong Kong Open where the reigning champion will now face world and Olympic title holder, Carolina Marin of Spain.

Tai, winner of this the BWF World Tour Super 500 event three out of the last four years, dropped the first game in round two at the in the Hong Kong Coliseum but recovered to book her place in the next round of the women’s singles event.

Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi took the first game but could not hold onto the lead as Tai triumphed 17-21, 21-16, 21-9.

Japan's Kento Momota has won four BWF World Tour titles this year already, been crowned world champion and is now in the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Open ©Getty Images

Marin is yet to drop a game in the competition as she overcame Canada’s Michelle Li 21-14, 21-8 with ease.

Elsewhere, the top men’s singles top seed and world champion Kento Momota continued his dream season with a three-game win over Japanese compatriot Kanta Tsuneyama.

Momota lost the first game but won 17-21, 21-17, 21-16 to qualify for the quarter-finals where he is scheduled to meet Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, who beat seventh seed and team-mate Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, 21-15, 25-23.