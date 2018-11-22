A second set of commemorative stamps for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing have been unveiled.

They comprises four stamps featuring skiing events－Alpine, biathlon, cross-country and freestyle.

The unveiling is part of a licensing programme allowing the China Post Group to design and release Beijing 2022-themed stamps every year through until the Games.

Alpine, biathlon, cross-country and freestyle are ski events featured on the new stamps launched by Beijing 2022 ©Beijing 2022

The first set depicting the emblems of the Olympic and Paralympic Games was launched on December 31 last year.

Previously, China issued a CNY1.20 (£0.13/$0.17/€0.15) stamp July 31 in 2015, to commemorate the awarding of the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games to Beijing at the International Olympic Committee Session in Kuala Lumpur earlier that month ahead of only rival Almaty.

The new stamps have been printed in separate sheets of 12.