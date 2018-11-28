More than 500 people from local businesses have attended a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games briefing at the city's International Convention Centre (ICC) to hear about how they could benefit from the largest sporting and cultural event ever to be held in the West Midlands region.

The event was hosted by Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth triple jump champion, Jonathan Edwards, and Birmingham 2022 chair John Crabtree.

It included a networking breakfast and presentations from Neil Carney, Birmingham City Council’s project director for the Commonwealth Games, and Ian Reid, the Birmingham 2022's interim chief executive.

"I was delighted to see so many businesses from across Birmingham and the region at the ICC," Crabtree said after the event.

"It was an excellent chance to explain how they can put themselves in the best possible position to benefit from the significant boost that hosting the Games will bring to the West Midlands.

"We know from recent editions of the Games that it’s possible that more than 80 per cent of the Organising Committee’s contracts will be won by local or regional businesses and this event has kick started that process of ensuring the city and region is truly competitive.

"The Organising Committee is very much looking forward to working with local companies over the next four years, to ensure that we deliver a lasting economic legacy across the West Midlands and beyond."

Edwards, who shared with the audience his experience of competing at three and working at three different editions of the Commonwealth Games, added: "I was lucky enough to compete in Birmingham many times in my athletics career, so I’ve witnessed first-hand the passion that local people have for sport and here I’ve also seen how passionate the regional business community is.

"I have no doubt that working closely together over the next four years, the local business people I’ve met here will use that passion and determination to ensure that they take full advantage of the opportunity that having a major multi-sport event on their door step will bring."

Birmingham 2022 chair John Crabtree helped host the event ©Birmingham 2022

The event also included a panel session with a chance for the audience to quiz the likes of Saqib Bhatti, President of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, and Ian MacLeod, Birmingham City Council’s assistant director for planning and regeneration.

Joining them in taking questions were Rebecca Battman, head of brand at Leamington Spa-based RBL brand agency, which has already won a contract to work with the Organising Committee, and Laura Vernett, marketing director from Harper Macleod, the legal firm that won a major contract for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Those attending the event, which was co-ordinated by FinditinBirmingham and supported by local and regional Chambers of Commerce, local authorities and local enterprise partnerships, were given practical advice on how to apply for Games-related projects and opportunities and contracting insights from previous Games.

They were also encouraged to register on the new Birmingham 2022 business portal, which was launched as part of the event.

This website will advertise all available Games contracts with the majority of them being available closer to the event.

The sport and venue programme for Birmingham 2022 was confirmed last month with 17 sports set to take place over 11 days of competition at venues across the host city and throughout the West Midlands and beyond in four years' time.

Twelve of the 17 sports will take place in existing venues across the host city.

Birmingham was awarded the 2022 Commonwealth Games, due to be held from July 27 to August 7, in December 2017.

The city replaced Durban, which was stripped of the hosting rights due to financial issues.