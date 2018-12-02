Canadian Marissa Pace has been appointed as the head of a newly-formed marketing department at World Rugby.

Pace has an in-depth knowledge of the global sports and brand marketing environment, having run her own consultancy business supporting global clients from sport, advertising and investment since 2015.

She created Formula One's first digital marketing strategy, reportedly leading to significant new revenue opportunities and growth, and has worked with major brands such as Coca-Cola and Club Med.

Pace will be responsible for World Rugby's fan engagement and marketing strategies.

"Marissa's excellent track record in major brand, sport digital marketing strategy development and execution aligns perfectly with our continued mission to reach, attract and grow our audience, strengthen the relationship with our audience and optimise new revenue opportunities," World Rugby's chief Executive Brett Gosper said.

Canadian Marissa Pace has been appointed as the chief marketing officer of a new marketing department at World Rugby ©World Rugby

"Marissa is joining a strong management team at an exciting time for the sport and, in partnership with World Rugby's commercial and communications departments and national member unions, we are collectively focused on ensuring that rugby is a major inspirer and innovator in a hugely competitive global sporting environment."

Pace added: "I very much look forward to joining World Rugby at such an exciting time for the sport and the organisation.

"It is clear that rugby is perfectly positioned to grow its fan, participation and commercial footprint into new and emerging markets and I hope to boost this by adding my experience and knowledge of digital marketing, fan engagement and international sports growth.

"I feel privileged to join the talented team at World Rugby and together with unions and regions, I am excited to drive rugby as the sport of choice for young people around the world."

In addition to the creation of the new marketing department, World Rugby's communications department will be strengthened.

Pace will start her new role in in mid-January.