The second event on World Archery’s new Indoor World Series will begin in Macau in China tomorrow featuring men’s and women’s recurve and compound action, though many of the successful archers from last time out have chosen not to take part.

With qualifying action scheduled for tomorrow and the finals on Sunday (December 2), none of the compound finalists on either the men’s or women’s side are on the entry list and neither are either of the recurve winners.

Among those not taking part in the men’s recurve is world number two, Steve Wiljer.

The Dutchman, who won last time out in Strassen in Luxembourg, has given himself no chance of making it two from two in Macau.

Meanwhile, in the women’s recurve competition, 14-year-old sensation Casey Kaufhold of the United States is also not on the entry list.

Two-time world champion Stephan Hansen will not compete in Macau ©Getty Images

The teenager was another of the winners in Strassen in what was her first senior event overseas, though perhaps understandably at such a young age, she has chosen not to travel the long distance to China.

In the men’s compound event, neither of the finalists from Strassen, including the world number two Stephan Hansen of Denmark, are taking part and the same can be said for the women’s event.

Neither Slovenia’s Toja Ellison, who won gold last time out, or Russia’s Viktoria Balzhanova, who took silver, will be in Macau.

For those that are taking part, however, qualifying action will take place tomorrow to establish who will shoot in the finals on Sunday afternoon.