Jorge Viegas has been elected as the new President of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) at the FIM Annual General Assembly in Andorra.

The Portuguese has previously served as FIM vice-president for various terms between 1996 and 2014.

He has also been on the FIM Board and is currently a member of the Portuguese Olympic Committee.

Viegas takes over the Presidency role vacated by Venezuela's Vito Ippolito, who began his tenure in 2006.

"I am truly honoured to be elected to the position of FIM President," he said.

Jorge Viegas replaces Venezuela's Vito Ippolito as FIM President ©Getty Images

Viegas added: "It is a lifelong achievement for me to see my passion for motorcycling develop into a role that can allow me to make a positive impact on the sport.

"I have spent many years working for and with the FIM and I am looking forward to a bright future together."

Viegas raced motocross in 1974 and then successfully switched to circuit racing, competing in several 250cc Grand Prix events, as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In addition to electing a new President, the Assembly voted on three members of the FIM Board and three internal auditors.

Jacques Bolle of France, Giovanni Copioli of Italy and Czech Jan Stovicek were elected to the Board, while Angelos Bavellas of Greece, Francesco Brandi of Italy and Australia's David Francis were the successful internal auditor candidates.