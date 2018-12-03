This year's International Sambo Federation (FIAS) World Cadet Championships is set to begin in the Serbian city of Novi Sad tomorrow.

The Championships for sambists aged 15 and 16 will feature 10 weight categories for boys and 10 weight categories for girls.

For the girls they will range from under-38 kilograms to over-70kg, while the range for boys will be under-42kg to over-84kg.

It will be held in the Spens Sutjeska sports arena.

The World Cadet Championships in Novi Sad will be broadcast live on the FIAS website ©FIAS

The last cadets Championships was held two years ago in Limassol in Cyprus, at which Russia won 14 of the 20 gold medals on offer, including nine out of 10 on the second day of competition.

This year’s event is scheduled to start tomorrow with action at 42kg, 50kg, 60kg, 72kg and 84kg for the boys, and 38kg, 44kg, 52kg, 60kg and 70kg for the girls.

The weigh-ins for each of those divisions are due to take place this evening at the Hotel Novi Sad.

It will be the first major sambo championships since FIAS received provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee last week.