Naples 2019 Commissioner Gianluca Basile has again spoken of the challenges of organising the event but stressed they are now more aware of what is required.

The Organising Committee has had less time than normal to prepare for next year’s Universiade, having only been confirmed as hosts two years ago in May 2016.

The Brazilian capital Brasilia was originally supposed to host but the city pulled out in 2014 citing financial concerns.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in Naples, Gianluca Basile said they are making up for lost time.

"Now there is a different communion of intentions, a different awareness, especially among the public bodies involved and by the regional association," he is quoted as saying.

FISU President Oleg Matysin believes Naples 2019 will prove Italy can most major events ©FISU

"We have recovered delays, but we still have a lot to do."



Basile added that major renovations were taking place to a number of facilities in preparation for the Games that “for many years were not subject to interventions”.

His comments follow others made last month, when Basile said he was “cautiously optimistic” with how things are progressing.

"Of course, the challenge remains complicated, but we are rushing and we have made up for a great deal of lost time" he said in November.

Earlier this month delegations from several countries set to compete in the Universiade visited Naples to assess the facilities.

The head of the Lithuanian party said she was "very impressed".