The Uruguayan Olympic Committee (COU) hosted an awards ceremony to recognise the country's best sporting performances of the year.

Held at the Radisson Victoria Plaza in Montevideo, the event also celebrated the 95th anniversary of the COU.

Julio Maglione, the COU President who also leads the International Swimming Federation and is an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), opened proceedings by congratulating athletes and coaches while referencing the history of the organisation.

Long jumper Emiliano Lasa was then awarded the prestigious athlete of the year prize.

The 28-year-old won gold at the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba in Bolivia.

Fabián Coito, the manager of Uruguay's under-20 men's football team, was another prize winner as he scooped coach of the year.

Discus thrower Dahiana López was named as best young athlete.

A video message from IOC President Thomas Bach was also played at the event.