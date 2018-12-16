The Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA).

The deal will lead to an Olympic Values Education Programme being established in schools throughout the African country.

BNOC President Botsang Tshenyego was on hand to sign the deal in Botswana's capital Gaborone.

He was joined by BISA President Joshua Gaotlhobogwe.

Tuelo Serufho, secretary general of BNOC, and Harold Mosomane of BISA were also in attendance to serve as witnesses.

The arrangement will promote Olympic values in Botswana ©Getty Images

Botswana were one of four candidates seeking to host the 2022 edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee ruled that the event should be hosted in Africa but eventually awarded it to Senegal.

Tshenyego was elected as President in October of last year.