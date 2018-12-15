Algeria has hosted the African Bodybuilding, Classic Bodybuilding and Men's Physique Championships.

The International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) event took place over two days, with action drawing to a close today.

Competition was hosted by the Algerian Bodybuilding, Fitness and Powerlifting Federation (AFBBFPL) in Kolea, a city located close to the capital Algiers.

The competition was attended by IFBB President Rafael Santonja, having flown to Algeria from the governing body’s headquarters.

As well as watching competition, Santonja held several meetings with key officials surrounding the Championships.

This included a meeting with newly elected Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) President Mustapha Berraf.

Algeria were hosting an international bodybuilding event for the second time ©IFBB

President of the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games, Amar Addadi, also met with Santonja.

The IFBB has considered the AFBBFPL to be a "dynamic" organisation.

The competition was the second international bodybuilding event to be hosted by the AFBBFPL.

More than 70 athletes represent were present at the event.