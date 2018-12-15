Russia's Maria Tolokonina impressed on the opening day of the Ice Climbing World Combined Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The multiple world champion and World Cup winner topped the women's lead climbing qualification as action began.

She top scored on both routes to progress through to tomorrow's finals in style.

An all-Russian top three was completed by Maryam Filippova and Valeriia Bogdan.

The trio would also head the standings in the women's speed qualifications, with Bogdan advancing in first place.

Tolokonina ended second, with Filippova finishing qualification in third.

The Russian athletes look set for an intriguing battle for the combined title tomorrow, which is decided based upon results obtained in both the lead and speed events.

The top eight athletes in the speed qualifications advanced to tomorrow's competition.

Finals will take place tomorrow in Moscow ©UIAA

Russia also appear on course to dominate the men's events.

Nikita Glazyrin emerged as the top qualifier in the men’s speed event, with his team-mate and 2018 World Cup speed champion Nikolai Kuzovlev second.

Anton Nemov completed an all-Russian top three.

The event is seen as a curtain-raiser before the start of the World Championship and World Cup season, with only three rounds of the second tier European Tour taking place so far this term.

The World Cup season will begin in Cheongsong in South Korea on January 11.