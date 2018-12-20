The World Karate Federation (WKF) has announced a list of athletes who have qualified for the 2019 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in San Diego following this year's Karate World Championships.

Twenty-eight athletes from 20 countries have qualified for next year's beach kata event in the American city after their performances in Madrid in November.

Topping the list are the male and female kata world champions, Ryo Kiyuna of Japan and Sandra Sanchez Jaime of Spain.

Damian Quintero of Spain and Kiyou Shimizu of Japan, who finished second in the World Championships, have also qualified.

Sandra Sanchez Jaime of Spain will compete in the ANOC World Beach Games in San Diego after winning gold in the Karate World Championships in Madrid ©Getty Images

Two time world champion Antonio Diaz of Venezuela is on the list, as is rising star Grace Lau Mo Sheung of Hong Kong.

The ANOC World Beach Games will take place in San Diego from October 9 to 15.

Karate, one of 17 disciplines at the competition, will be held from October 10 to 11.