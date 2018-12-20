Nominations are open for USA Weightlifting's 2018 awards, which recognise strong individual contributions to the sport.

Members of the governing body are able to nominate those they consider worthy of recognition across three lifetime achievement awards.

They are the Mabel Rader Award for outstanding contribution to women's weightlifting, the Gordon Andrews Award for outstanding contribution to men's weightlifting and the Larry Barnholth Award for coaching excellence.

USA Weightlifting members have until January 15 to nominate their preferred winners.

Last year the Mabel Rader Award for outstanding contribution to women's weightlifting was won by Robin Goad ©Getty Images

Also up for grabs are a further eight awards which will be granted by the Hall of Fame Committee.

They include prizes for outstanding youth athletes, junior athletes and senior athletes, plus the Gayle Hatch Coaching Award for both the male and female coach of the year.

USA Weightlifting say the awards will be presented next year, but neither the timing nor location of any ceremony has been confirmed.

Members of the governing body can submit their nominations for the three lifetime achievement awards here.