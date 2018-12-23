The Algerian Olympic Committee (COA) organised Southern Olympic Day in the city of Biskra.

Several sports competitions were held as part of the 27th staging of the event, which took place at the Regional Centre for the Preparation of the Elite.

Trophies and certificates were given to all who took part in the festivities.

Scientific discussions were held alongside the sport, including on the theme of sports preparations.

Algeria won two silver medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in August.

Middle distance runner Taoufik Makhloufi claimed both after finishing second in the men's 800 metres and 1,500m.

Algeria will host the Mediterranean Games in 2021 ©Getty Images

The North African nation is gearing up to stage the 2021 Mediterranean Games in Oran.

The COA President, Mustapha Berraf, was elected to the same role at continental body the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) last month.

It came as ANOCA held an Extraordinary General Assembly in Tokyo, on the sidelines of the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly.