International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer made a visit to Taiwan.

He travelled to the country - which competes internationally as Chinese Taipei - following the conclusion of the IJF World Judo Masters in Guangzhou in China.

Vizer met with Chinese Taipei Judo Federation President Lu Wei-Chen at the organisation's headquarters in Taipei.

His trip also included discussions with Kao Chun-Hsiang, the director general of sports administration at the country's Ministry of Education.

Discussions were held with various officials in Taipei ©IJF

In addition, members of the Chinese Taipei national team met with Vizer, as well as representatives from Hong Kong Judo, Taipei Judo and the University of Taipei.

Chinese Taipei sent two judoka to this year's IJF World Championships in Baku in Azerbaijan in September.

Yung Wei Yang entered the men's under-60 kilograms division with Chen-Ling Lien competing in the women's under-57kg class.

The country did not win a medal and also sent a team of two to the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Lien narrowly missed out on a medal as she lost one of the two bronze medal contests to Kaori Matsumoto of Japan.