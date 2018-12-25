Former Olympic competitor Valdis Ķuzis is to receive a lifetime achievement award, the Latvian Luge Federation (FIL) has announced.

Ķuzis, who finished ninth at the 1976 Winter Olympic Games doubles event in Innsbruck with Rolands Upatnieks competing for the Soviet Union and who continues to work as a technician, will receive a Latvian Annual Sports awards prize for dedicating his life to sport.

Kuzis, 73, has not only been a successful athlete but also an excellent sled mechanic.

He was chief team technician at the Winter Olympic Games for the Soviet Union in 1980, 1984 and 1988 and Latvia in 1992 and 1994.

Latvia's Valdis Kuzis has earned a lifetime achievement award for services to the sport of luge ©FIL

In 1989, together with Edvīns Guršpons, he founded the Fiberglass company which now mostly provides sleds for youngsters.

Ķuzis has been a long-time race director for many events at the Luge World Cup and at various Championships in Sigulda.

He also worked at the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin as a technical delegate for the FIL.