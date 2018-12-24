More than 160,000 people have applied to be volunteers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it has been reported.

The figure is more than double the targeted number of recruits of 80,000, which organisers had aimed to meet.

According to The Japan Times, around 162,000 people in total have completed the initial online process to become part of "the face of the Games".

About 60 per cent of them are wanting to work for at least 11 days.

The online registration period has now closed, however.

As well has having the chance to apply for a spot as a volunteer, registered applicants were also given the chance to vote for the official nickname for the volunteer workforce.

The shortlisted nominees were "field cast", "Games anchor", "Games force", and "shining blue".

The winner will be announced later this month.

Almost 30,000 people have also applied for a Tokyo Metropolitan Government volunteer scheme to work at airports and major tourist spots ©Tokyo 2020

Applications for a separate volunteer programme run by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government also closed this week, having reportedly received 28,689 applications.

Those volunteers will help visitors at airports, railway stations and major tourist spots, away from the venues.

In other Tokyo 2020 news the Organising Committee has announced that the Paralympic Torch Relay slogan will be "share your light".

The motto is said to express Tokyo 2020's goal of achieving a "fully inclusive society".

The Relay will be held over seven days between the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games on August 9 and the Paralympic Opening Ceremony on August 25.

The route will largely pass through Tokyo, as well as Chiba, Saitama and Shiznoka.