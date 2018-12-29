Former Olympic cross-country skier and anti-doping advocate Beckie Scott has been awarded the Order of Canada, the country’s second highest honour, for her work fighting cheating in sport.

The three-time Olympian, winner of a gold medal at Salt Lake City 2002, is among 103 new appointments to the Order, which describes itself as for people "who make extraordinary contributions to the nation".

Scott, now 44, retired from competition in 2006 and has since become one of the leading voices in the fight against doping.

Chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Committee, Scott was one of a minority to oppose Russia’s reinstatement in September and later claimed she was bullied, belittled and "treated with disrespect", for expressing her opinion.

An independent investigation commissioned by WADA later found no wrongdoing took place, however, while in protest at Russia’s reinstatement, Scott resigned from her position on WADA’s Compliance Review Committee.

A huge and heartfelt note of gratitude to all who've written and posted notes of support and congrats on the #OrderofCanada appointment.

What an honour - and what a touching response.

Thank you. — Beckie Scott (@BeckieScott4) December 28, 2018

Many have already sent their congratulations to Scott, including Canadian speed skater turned cyclist Clara Hughes, who said Scott is someone she "admires so much".

"Massive congrats Backie Scott," she posted in a tweet.

Others to give their congratulations include the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport and the Australian Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA), who called it "supreme recognition"of her work furthering the anti-doping cause.

"Beckie will almost certainly have a long lasting impact on clean, fair sport through her pursuit to have the Anti-Doping Charter of Athlete Rights enshrined in the next revision of the World Anti-Doping Code,” ASADA chief executive David Sharpe said in a statement.

Scott herself said the appointment was an honour.