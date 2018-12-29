The ninth leg of the International Equestrian Federation Longines Jumping World Cup, Western European League is set to take place tomorrow in Mechelen in Belgium, with riders looking to gain a spot in next year's Final.

The event at the Nekkerhal Exhibition Centre is the ninth of 13 on the league’s calendar, with a victory earning the winner 20 points.

A total of 40 points is usually enough to qualify for the final, due to take place in Gothenburg in Sweden next April, and three riders have already reached that mark.

They are Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat on 58 points, Belgium’s Peter Devos on 46 and Germany’s Daniel Deusser.

Switzerland's Steve Guerdat is one of those to have already reached the 40 point mark ©Getty Images

Three others are on the borderline but only one is on the entry list in Belgium and so has a great chance to climb the rankings.

That person is Belgium’s own Gudrun Patteet, while Australia’s Edwina Tops-Alexander and Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs are not set to take part.

In all, 46 riders have entered the event including the world number one Harrie Smolder from The Netherlands and the world number two Guerdat.

Following all 13 qualifying events this season only each riders best seven results will count, with 18 qualifying for the finals.