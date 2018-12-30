More than half of the Afghanistan team that competed in the Invictus Games in Sydney in October have spent Christmas in Australia after failing to return home and instead lodging claims for asylum.

The group represented their country at sitting volleyball, as well as in individual events, including powerlifting, during the Games.

But, while the rest of the 11 members of the Afghan team got on their flight home, five athletes and a coach fled.

They have been looked after by members of the Australian-Afghan community in Sydney but claim they lack housing suitable for their disabilities.

Mirwais Ramaki, an Invictus Games volunteer helping the Afghan team during their stay, revealed that when the team was due to depart for the airport the six other members of the squad took the decision to flee.

"One of them actually said when he came and saw the people here - basically it was his first time coming out of the country, being in a safe and peaceful environment - that totally changed his perceptions,” Ramaki told SBS News.

"They never actually had the intention to stay, they planned to go back, but these 10 days actually changed them."

Australian schoolchildren offered their support to Afghanistan during the Invictus Games in Sydney ©Getty Images

The Afghan team competing in the Games comprised of eight athletes and three officials.

The team had valid visas to stay in the country until the end of November.

The Invictus Games was created by the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

This year’s event in Sydney was the fourth time it had been held and involved about 500 wounded and ill veterans from 18 participating nations.

Following the Commonwealth Games held on the Gold Coast in April, around 250 athletes and officials, mostly from African nations including Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Uganda and Cameroon stayed in Australia.

The Department of Home Affairs revealed around 200 of them have lodged asylum applications.