Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva got the first International Ski Federation Cross-Country World Cup win of her career when she won the second stage of the women's Tour de Ski today in Toblach.

Pyeocngchang 2018 bronze medalist Nepryaeva led throughout today's 10 kilometre event, finishing in 23min 19.9sec.

Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Østberg was just 0.3 seconds behind her, claiming second place with 23:19.9.

In third was Russia's Anastasia Sedova in a time of 23:30.8.

"I am full of emotions and I can not believe it," Nepryaeva said.

"I am so happy to be here."

Russia's Sergey Ustiugov won the men's second stage of the Tour de Ski in Toblach ©Getty Images

A Russian athlete also won the second stage of the men's competition, with Sergey Ustiugov securing the victory with a time of 30:34.1.

Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger came second in 30:46.3, while Ustiugov's compatriot Alexander Bolshunov was third with 30:56.0.

Following the conclusion of the second stage of the Tour de Ski, Nepryaeva leads the overall standings in the women's competition with a time of 25:12.8.

Jess Diggins of the United States is 23.6 seconds behind her, while Østberg is 28.3 behind the leader.

Bolshunov leads the men's event with a time of 32:29.2.

Ustiugov is just six seconds behind him, with Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo ten seconds behind.

The next stage is due to take place Val Mustair in Switzerland on Tuesday (January 1) with a free sprint.