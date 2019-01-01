Construction has started in China on a new National Disabled Ice Sports Competition Training Centre designed to help the country's athletes prepare for the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

The state-of-the-art project will provide standard venues, advanced equipment and comprehensive support services for the Games, which will see Beijing being the first-ever city to host both the Summer and the Winter Olympic Games, as well as Paralympics.

It will be China's first such venue for disabled winter sports athletes.

The Centre is considered to be one of the key projects of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

It is located in the China Disabled Sports Management Center Park in Shunyi District, with a total area of about 27,000 square meters.

It will consist of three areas - the Paralympic Ice hockey training centre, the wheelchair curling training centre and the main building.

China's wheelchair curling team celebrate their gold at Pyeongchang 2018 - the country's first ever medal at the Winter Paralympic Games having made their debut at Salt Lake City 2002 ©Getty Images

China have finished top of the overall medals table at the last four Summer Paralympic Games, but have failed to make such an impact in the Winter version.

Since making their debut in the Winter Paralympics at Salt Lake City in 2002 they have won only one medal.

That came at Pyeongchang 2018 when their wheelchair curling team won the gold medal.

China's team of 26 competitors in five sport was also the biggest they had ever sent to the Winter Paralympic Games.

But China are expected to compete in all six sports on the programme at Beijing 2022 and be among the leading nations.