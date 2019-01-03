A sports festival organised by the National Paralympic Association of Peru (ANPP) was successfully held in Lima to exhibit 12 sports that will feature at this year's Parapan American Games in the city.

The festival was held outside the National Stadium in the Peruvian capital and was attended by Pedro Pablo de Vinatea, a Lima 2019 ambassador, Lucha Villar, the head of the ANPP, and Susana Córdova, the President of the Peruvian Sports Institute.

Milco, the official mascot of Lima 2019, was also in attendance.

Milco, the mascot for the Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games, was in attendance at the sports festival outside the National Stadium ©Getty Images

The sports exhibited included athletics, powerlifting, badminton, taekwondo, table tennis, goalball, boccia, judo, wheelchair basketball, seated volleyball and wheelchair tennis.

The festival used the slogan "Choose your Goal" to inspire participants to fight for their aims on and off the sporting field.

The Parapan American Games will take place in Lima from August 23 to September 1, following on from the Pan American Games from July 26 to August 11.