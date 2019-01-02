Leysin in Switzerland will host the International Ski Federation (FIS) Freeski and Snowboard Junior World Championship halfpipe competitions, it has been announced.

According to the FIS, the resort will upgrade its halfpipe in preparation for the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne in 2020 and will host the world junior halfpipe competition this year in the build-up.

The Championships are set to take place across Europe, with the ski and snowboard cross races being held in Rogla in Slovenia, the slopestyle in Klaeppen in Sweden and moguls and aerials in Valmelenco in Italy.

The halfpipe events will take place in Switzerland from January 25 to 27.

Leysin will also host the halfpipe competition during the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games ©Lausanne 2020

FIS Council member and Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski Committee chairman Dean Gosper thanked all those who have helped prepare for the Championships.

"Many thanks to all involved in rounding off the FIS Freeski and Snowboard 2019 World Championships, especially Swiss Ski, who made this possible," he said.

The FIS added that their secretary general Sarah Lewis will be able to visit the venue shortly before the competition when she heads to Lausanne as part of the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Committee for the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics.