Chinese table tennis player Fang Bo has apologised for kicking a towel-rack in anger during a match.

Bo, who won team gold with China at the 2016 World Championships, sent the object flying during a Chinese Super League clash with Zhao Zhaoyan.

He went on to lose the match and has been banned for two matches.

His club, Tianjin Quanjian, have been fined CNY50,000 (£6,000/$7,000/€6,500) while his coach Liu Zhiqiang has been fined CNY10,000 (£1,100/$1,500/€1,300).

"I regret my behaviour after the game," said Fang on his Weibo account.

"Firstly, it has given my team a bad reputation.

"There were children among those attending the game and it had a negative impact.

"I feel sorry."

Liu added: "I have to take the blame as his coach.

"We need to have better communication in future and this area is still lacking.

"This requires further improvement."

According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese table tennis authorities are cracking down on ill-discipline after three of the world's top players, Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin, went on strike in protest at the removal of their coach.

They were all fined $20,000 (£15,000/€17,000) by the International Table Tennis Federation in 2017 after failing to turn up to matches at the China Open.