International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Alex Gilady has reportedly withdrawn a lawsuit against two women who publicly accused him of sexual harassment.

The Israeli and his legal team confirmed to insidethegames in January 2018 that a case was submitted to a Tel Aviv court against Oshrat Kotler, a broadcaster at Channel 10 Israel, and Neri Livne, a journalist at the Haaretz newspaper.

He alleged "course, reckless and unfounded slander" but proceedings have now ended, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The newspaper said it came "after a mediation proceeding between the two parties".

There is no indication of guilt on either side.

Both Channel 10 Israel and Haaretz have reportedly confirmed the news.

Alex Gilady, right, is vice chair of the IOC's Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission ©Getty Images

Gilady, the vice-chair of the IOC's Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission, has always denied wrongdoing and did not step down from any of his sporting roles under a presumption of innocence.

Livneh accused him of exposing himself and propositioning her during a work meeting relating to the 76-year-old's role as President of Keshet Broadcasting Group in 1999.

Kotler claimed to have received an "indecent proposal" from Gilady 26-years-ago.

insidethegames has contacted Gilady for a reaction.