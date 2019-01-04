South Korea will host the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship for the first time in August this year.

The Korea Volleyball Association (KVA) announced that the country would stage the premier women's event, according to Yonhap.

It will be held from August 17 to 25, with the tournament featuring 16 teams.

Capital Seoul will be the host city with a venue yet to be confirmed.

The top eight teams will qualify to compete at the Asian qualifying round for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The South Korean women's team have never won the Asian Volleyball Championship but have finished as runners-up seven times ©Getty Images

South Korea has never won the event, finishing as runners-up seven times since 1975.

The KVA has said it will speak with the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, the Asian Volleyball Confederation and the South Korean Sports Ministry to ensure that North Korea are invited to the tournament.

South Korea has hosted the Men's Championships three times, in 1989, 1995 and 2001.



