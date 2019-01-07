Guiseppe Cinnirella, who served as World Archery's secretary general from 1981 to 2005 and was better known as Beppe, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Beppe is credited with transforming World Archery from a volunteer-run to a professional organisation.

He became secretary general during the Presidency of his friend, Francesco Gnecchi-Ruscone, in 1981 and continued to serve until the end of James Easton's time at the head of the International Federation in 2005.

Upon retiring from the position, he was made honorary secretary general of World Archery.

Beppe was also an international judge and a technical official at the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games, and was awarded a gold plaquette by World Archery for services to the sport in 1999.

Through ailing health, he remained engaged with the success of the IF, continuing to serve on its Constitution and Rules Committee.

In an interview in mid-2017, he said: "I'm still very proud of what archery is achieving.

"As an archer myself, as honorary secretary general of World Archery, I'm proud of what archery is achieving now."

Guiseppe Cinnirella, right, became secretary general during the Presidency of his friend, Francesco Gnecchi-Ruscone, left, in 1981 ©World Archery

World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen was hired by Beppe in 1996.

"Beppe's role in bringing archery into the 21st century was vital," Dielen said.

"Archery has lost a visionary and one of the greatest volunteers our sport has ever had.

"He worked with each of the Presidents of the International Federation since archery returned to the Olympic Games in 1972: Mrs [Inger] Frith, Francesco Gnecchi-Ruscone, Jim Easton and with our current President, Prof Dr Ugur Erdener.

"I have personally lost my mentor, my second father and a great friend.

"My special thoughts go to Anna, his wife, and his two daughters of which he was so proud, Laura and Sylvia.

"On behalf of the archery family, I’d like to express World Archery’s deepest condolences to them, and Beppe’s extended family and friends."

Beppe's funeral took place today at St Gregorio church in Milan in Italy.