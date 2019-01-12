The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has signed a three-year television deal that will see content from FISU events distributed across the Asia-Pacific region.

The deal with the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) will allow the ABU Sports Network to send its members content from FISU's major events.

The deal includes content from this year's Winter and Summer Universiades in Krasnoyarsk and Naples respectively, as well as the University World Cups in 3x3 basketball and football.

"The 280-member strong Union, comprised mostly of broadcasters, is able to reach over 3 billion audiences across Asia and the Pacific," ABU secretary general Javad Mottaghi said.

"This latest move by FISU reflects the trust and confidence that the governing body of international university sports has bestowed on the ABU."

His counterpart at FISU Eric Saintrond added their events make for "compelling television".

"At FISU, our focus is putting on world-class sports events for student athletes," he said.

The new television deal will allow for the distribution of content from FISU's major events including the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk, and the Summer Universiade in Naples later in the year ©FISU

Saintrond added: "University sport has a special spirit, one where elite athletes compete with camaraderie, amongst one another.

"This combined with the top level of the athletes makes for compelling television which should find a strong audience in the Asian market."

The ABU Sports Network allows for the sharing of audio/video content from major sports events across Asia and the Pacific.

It also offers free access to daily highlights and will soon offer live streaming as well.

Their director of sport Yanjiang Cai claimed the agreement with FISU was significant.

"This signing with FISU allows the Asia-Pacific region to benefit from even richer, more diverse and vibrant television programming," he said.

"We envision ABU Sports being the hub for all international university sports broadcast content within the region."