Alexandre Bardenet from France has won the International Fencing Federation Men’s Épée World Cup in Heidenheim in Germany after two days of action at the Congress Centrum.

The 28-year-old sealed the title with a 15-7 victory over Italy’s Davide Di Veroli, having knocked out Russia’s Georgiy Bruev in the last four.

Japan's Koki Kano, right, was knocked out in the semi-finals ©Getty Images

That match finished 15-11, while on the other side of the draw Di Veroli made it into the final with a tight 9-8 victory over Japan’s Koki Kano, who won individual epée bronze at the 2018 Asian Games.

The competition began yesterday with 256 fencers entered into the first round, with only the top 64 making it through to today’s action.

Elsewhere, a Women’s Epée World Cup event has begun in Katowice in Poland.

Starting with 128 fencers at the Spodek Hall, the draw was whittled down to 64 today with the competition set to continue tomorrow.

The big news of the day came in the top half of the draw, where the top seed Kelleigh Ryan from Canada was knocked out by Rozene Castane 14-13.

In the bottom half the second seed Beatrice Monaco from Italy made no such mistake however, advancing with a 15-10 win over Slovakia’s Kitti Bitterova.