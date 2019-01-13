France hosted the first three events of the Japonismes 2018 jita-kyoei project, a joint venture organised by the Japan Foundation, the Kodokan Judo Institute and the French Judo Federation.

Japonismes 2018 is a joint cultural project between Japan and France which aims to showcase Japanese culture in French cities.

With judo a leading sport in both countries, a series of events have been organised.

The first event to take place was a seminar for black belts and teachers in Paris, held by Kodokan Judo Institute President and International Judo Federation world promotion director Uemara Haruki, and judo's only three-time Olympic champion, Nomura Tadahiro of Japan.

Triple Olympic champion Nomura Tadahiro is involved with the project ©Getty Images

The pair then held a seminar for clubs in Villebon-sur-Yvette and were joined by France's 2012 Olympic champion Lucie Décosse and 1988 Olympic champion Marc Alexandrei.

A seminar for instructors and high-graded judoka was then held by the group in Toulouse, alongside a panel discussion between coaches of judo, baseball and rugby.

The next event will be a Japonismes 2018 jita-kyoei exhibition at the Maison de la Culture du Japon in Paris from January 15 to 26.

In addition, a seminar and demonstration of kata will take place on January 19 at Institut du Judo.

More events are planned for February.

Japan and France are hosting the next two Summer Olympics - Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.