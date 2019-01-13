Norway finished first and second in the men's team sprint on the last day of action at the International Ski Federation Cross Country World Cup in Dresden, as Sweden managed the same feat in the women's event.

In the men's race it was Norway's first team of Erik Valnes and individual race winner Sindre Bjoernestad Skar who took the win in a combined time of 22min 38.72sec.

On the women's side Stina Nilsson - who won the women's individual race yesterday - claimed victory alongside Maja Dahlqvist in 24:02.45.

They finished just over a second in front of their compatriots Ida Ingemarsdotter and Jonna Sundling, who were given second place in a photo finish that also included Norway's Mari Eide and Maiken Caspersen Falla as well as Julia Kern and Sophie Caldwell from the United States.

All three teams finished with the exact same time of 24:03.56, with only the photo finish able to separate them as Ingemarsdotter and Sundling were given second.

🇸🇪 is going for a double victory at Dresdens city team sprint with their ladies 👌 (🥇 Sweden 1, 🥈 Sweden 2)

Followed by 🇳🇴 1on a super close photo finish!



@skiweltcupdresden #skidresden #fiscrosscountry pic.twitter.com/O1zTNFwy2f — FIS Cross-Country (@FISCrossCountry) January 13, 2019

In what was a very dramatic finish it was the Norwegians who were given third, while the US pair had to settle for fourth.

A photo finish was not quite required in the men’s race, but it was still incredibly close.

Valnes and Skar took the win just 0.75 seconds in front of their compatriots Paal Golberg and Erik Brandsdal, who in turn finished just 500ths of a second in front of Russia's Gleb Retivykh and Artem Maltsev.

The World Cup circuit now moves to Otepää in Estonia, with sprint and classic action scheduled over two days on January 19 and 20.