Manchester 2019 has announced the schedule for this year's World Taekwondo Championships as the five-day event draws closer.

Organisers have claimed the schedule offers fans two opportunities to support their favourite athletes.

This is due to fighters competing in the knock-out rounds until the semi-final stage on their first day of competition, with the finals being held on the next.

The only exemption will come on the final day of the Championships when a total of seven finals will take place.

Seven courts will be in operation for the early stages of competition in the Manchester Arena.

This will change for the semi-final and finals, which will be held on the show court.

Competition in the English city will take place from May 15 to 19.

Two-time defending champion Bianca Walkden will be among the British athletes expected to compete in front of a home crowd.

Bianca Walkden will be among the top British athletes competing at the Championships ©Getty Images

Walkden is due to begin her pursuit of a third straight world heavyweight title on the second day of competition.

South Korea's Lee Dae-Hoon, the 2018 male athlete of the year, will also compete on May 16 at 68 kilograms.

Britain's double Olympic champion Jade Jones will start her 57kg campaign on May 17.

She will also hope to be competing the following day when her weight division's final will take place.

The second phase of ticket sales is currently underway, with adult tickets priced at £11 ($14/€12) and junior’s costing £6 ($7.70/€6.70)