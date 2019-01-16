REnextop Enterntainment and ESPN have reached an agreement to debut the X Games in China this year.

ESPN is the content provider and creator of the X Games while REnextop is a leading action-sports platform in China.

The two companies will collaborate to bring both Summer and Winter X Games events to China in 2019.

This will be the first time in the event's 25-year history that both Summer and Winter events will be staged within the same country in the same year.

The Summer event will take place in late May in Shanghai and will feature big air and street skateboarding events, big air and street BMX and best trick in Moto X.

Venue information and a full schedule will be announced nearer to the time.

The winter event is scheduled to take place in late November, with organisers beginning to look for a host city and venue partners.

ESPN networks will broadcast X Games China around the world.

Local broadcasters will do so in China.

Australia hosted an X Games event for the first time in October at the Sydney Olympic Park ©Getty Images

Alongside sporting action, X Games China will also feature musical performances, art installations and a festival experience.

It will showcase Chinese culture in everything from the course designs to the medals.

"We are thrilled to announce the partnership with REnextop to produce both Summer and Winter X Games events in China," said Tim Reed, ESPN X Games vice president.

"China is a significant global market and represents an exciting opportunity to connect the X Games brand to a country with such profound history, culture and a love for sports."

REnextop chief executive Lillian Chen added: "We're proud to work with ESPN to bring the X Games to China and produce world-class events showcasing the top action sports athletes in the world as well as the music, art and culture that connects so well with the youth and sports lifestyle.

"This is truly a unique opportunity to grow X Games in China, a country with a proven track record of embracing big sporting and cultural events."

Three X Games events take place annually: a Summer event in Minneapolis, a Winter event in Aspen and a mixed Summer/Winter event in Norway.

Australia hosted an X Games event for the first time last October, with the Sydney Olympic Park holding three days of competition.