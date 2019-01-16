Banned Afghan Football Federation (AFF) President Keramuudin Karim has lost an appeal against FIFA's decision to provisionally suspend him following sexual abuse allegations.

In a statement, FIFA confirmed Vassilios Skouris, the head of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee, had rejected the appeal and Karim's 90-day provisional ban remains in place.

Karim and five others temporarily left their positions with the AFF after the Afghanistan Attorney General's office launched an investigation into the accusations, first published in the United Kingdom newspaper The Guardian.

It is claimed that players from the women's team have faced sexual and physical abuse including rape and beatings from individuals including Karim.

The AFF has dismissed the allegations as "groundless" but FIFA provisionally suspended Karim for 90-days in December.

Karim is the only official suspended pending the investigation in Afghanistan to have been publicly named.

Keramuudin Karim, second right, was provisionally suspended by FIFA in December ©Getty Images

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has also ordered a separate probe into the claims.

FIFA began its own investigation when the allegations - which Karim vehemently denies - first emerged.

The story first arose in November when The Guardian published quotes attributed to the former head of the women's football department at the AFF Khalida Popal, alleging players had suffered physical abuse, sexual abuse, death threats and rape.

She fled Afghanistan two year ago and has since organised national team training camps in Jordan, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

At one such camp in Jordan in February, Popal alleged officials sent from Afghanistan had bullied players into sex.

Popal even alleged the President has a bed inside his office and that only Karim's fingerprint can open the door, meaning once a player enters the room they cannot leave without his permission.